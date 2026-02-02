Traffic cameras aren't going away, but legislators may add some new restrictions

Senator Mark Peake is a Republican from Lynchburg who is so sick and tired of speed cameras and red-light cameras that he introduced a bill that would have banned them. That idea didn't get very far, so now he's no longer seeking an outright ban. But he wants to follow the money.

Michael Pope / Virginia Public Radio State Senator Mark Peake speaks in the Senate chamber on February 2, 2026.

"The localities are dependent on this money now, and they have been lobbying very loudly against these bills because they're dependent on them, which is why we need to find out what kind of taxes they are levying on our citizens."

Some local governments use the money from tickets to cushion their budget for schools or parks.

That's why Delegate Karrie Delaney, a Democrat from Fairfax County, has a bill that limits how local governments can use the money.

"When you have a policing program that is really intended to be for safety, there really shouldn't be an incentive to generate more revenue out of those programs. It should really be for and for safety only," Delaney said.

Her bill limiting how local governments are allowed to use money from the cameras will be considered in a House committee next week.