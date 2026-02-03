Senate panel advances courthouse cell phone bill

If you've been to a courthouse recently, you know it kind of feels like it's still another time period. The clerk of court is required to post certain notices near the front door and cell phones are usually prohibited.

Senator Saddam Salim is a Democrat from Fairfax County and is advocating for his bill that would bring courthouses into the 21st century by allowing visitors to bring cell phones.

"If you've ever been to the Fairfax County courthouse, the parking lot to the entrances, it feels like about a mile. And if you don't know the policies ahead of time, your options are to try to hide your electronic devices or give it to somebody else or go back to your car and then come back."

That could make you late for your hearing. Or maybe you took a bus, and you have nowhere to stash your phone.

David Tissel is an attorney who says his clients are often harmed by the prohibition against modern technology.

"Sometimes, they have important evidence on their phones, for example if they've taken pictures of the conditions of their apartment. That can be used as a defense in certain cases or important evidence for their tenant's assertion," Tissel says.

A Senate panel approved Salim's bill on cell phones this week.

Members of the General Assembly are also considering a separate bill that would revoke the longstanding requirement to post notice of constitutional amendments by the courthouse door, a stipulation that is playing into the fight over redistricting.