Lucas says proposed new congressional maps are expected this week

Virginia has eleven congressional districts, currently six represented by Democrats and five by Republicans. But now Democrats are working on a new map that could have nine Democrats and two Republicans. Or maybe even 10 Democrats and just one Republican.

That's the map that Senator Louise Lucas says she wants to see by Thursday at the latest.

"Right now we've got folks working on marriaging the maps," Lucas said Tuesday. "And so I'm thinking within 48 hours we'll see a marriaged map.

I asked "Why is it so important 10 to 1? What would you say to people who say 9 to 2 is appropriate?"

"Because this is all about trying to stop the power grab that was started by the orange man in the White House," Lucas responded

One of the newly drawn congressional districts might include Northern Virginia Delegate Dan Helmer. Here's how he responded to a question about a map drawn specifically for him to run for Congress.

"Look, I fought for us to get a majority in the House of Delegates and to make sure that we can push back against what the Trump administration is doing," Helmer said Tuesday morning. "And I'll keep fighting for that."

These new congressional districts, if approved by voters this spring, would be temporary. After the 2030 Census, the next round of maps would be drawn by the bipartisan redistricting commission.