Virginia House Speaker: Spanberger “on board” with 10-1 congressional maps

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott said Governor Abigail Spanberger is on board with a 10-1 congressional map redraw. But the maps aren’t public… yet.

“The governor’s seen the maps, we wouldn’t be standing here, she knew they were gonna talk to the press today and I think she’s on board,” Virginia’s House Speaker Don Scott said Thursday morning. Scott added his party's redraw of congressional maps ahead of the 2026 election was almost ready for the public and Governor Abigail Spanberger was fully in the loop on the plan.

Standing alongside Senate President Louise Lucas, Scott defended the plan.

“This is about leveling the playing field. Across the country Republicans are gerrymandering maps to override the will of the voters. We just saw it in Texas, North Carolina and Missouri," the Portsmouth delegate said Thursday morning. "At Donald Trump’s direction they’re manipulating election maps because they know they can’t win on their agenda in 2026. So instead of changing their ideas, they’re trying to rig the system.”

As for Virginia Republicans, Senate Minority Leader Ryan McDougle said they were still confident in their legal fight now headed to the state supreme court.

But in the meantime, they were focused on stopping what he called Democrat’s plans for: “Ginormous tax increases and tuition increase at our universities. We’ll let the judges make the decisions the judges make.”

In a statement, a Spanberger spokesperson said the governor’s priority is upholding the integrity of elections as her team works through the process of making sure any proposed map can be implemented.

Scott and Lucas said they expected the proposed maps would be released publicly late Thursday or Friday morning.