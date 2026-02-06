Spanberger signs first bills, tees up amendment votes later this year

The official signature of Her Excellency, the Governor of Virginia, is now on four pieces of legislation, the first bills Abigail Spanberger has signed into law since the inauguration last month.

All four are constitutional amendments that will be going to voters later this year. First up, an amendment to remove Virginia's defunct ban on gay marriage.

"Virginia is a place that welcomes them, appreciates them and sees them for the wonderful family of Virginians that they are," Spanberger said during a signing ceremony in the governor's office. "So, before I get too emotional on that one, I will sign it."

That was just the first signature. She also used the ceremonial pens to sign legislation that could lead to voters approving amendments protecting abortion rights and voting rights.

And then there's another proposed constitutional amendment to implement a new congressional map designed by Democrats who run the General Assembly to unseat four Republicans in Congress.

"I have endeavored to be a partner to them, ensuring that any map they choose is one that can be implemented. And as that is the largest of the constraints for me," Spanberger said of process organized by Democrats in the General Assembly. "This map meets those parameters. And so, if they choose to move forward with this one, I don't intend to stand in the way of that."

Democrats released their proposed map of the redrawn districts late Thursday night.

Voters will consider the amendment to draw new congressional districts in April, just in time for primary elections to get candidates on the ballot for this fall. The other three amendments will be on the ballot in November.

