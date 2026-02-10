Senate approves assault firearms legislation

Gun violence has become endemic in recent years, and assault-style weapons are often in the headlines when they are used mass shootings. According to advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, the use of an assault weapon in a mass shooting results in twice as many people killed and 23 times as many people wounded.

"Virginians, I believe, want to feel safe. They want to be able to go about their daily business," said Senator Barbara Favola, a Democrat from Arlington. "They want to be able to go to grocery stores, send their children to schools, go to a movie theater without the fear of somebody having a weapon of mass destruction and being caught up in a massive shootout."

Are assault-style weapons really weapons of mass destruction? Here's Senator Mark Obenshain, a Republican from Rockingham County.

"It is laughable to suggest that these are weapons of mass destruction. Atom bombs are weapons of mass destruction. Chemical weapons are weapons of mass destruction," Obenshain argued. "These are rifles that some people think look scary, and as a consequence we are out to develop window dressing to make people think we are doing something good."

Last week, the House passed an assault weapons ban. Now the Senate has also passed similar legislation. That means it'll likely be heading to the governor's desk soon.