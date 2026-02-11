Spanberger admin supports consolidated gambling agency, casts doubt on skill games, i-gaming in 2026

Virginia’s rapid expansion of gambling has led to several bills hoping to create a singular gaming agency to help regulate the industry. And a member of Governor Abigail Spanberger’s cabinet spoke in favor of the effort, a rare move from the new governor who has kept public comments on bills to a minimum so far.

When bills move through Virginia’s legislature, the governor can and often does send representatives of their administration to signal support — or disinterest — in the effort. According to those familiar with the admin’s workings so far during the 2026 session, much of the input has been kept to bills related to Governor Abigail Spanberger’s so-called 'affordability agenda.'

But in a rare move Tuesday, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Katie Frazier spoke in favor of a House bill that would create one agency, a new gambling commission, to consolidate and regulate the state’s growing gambling industries.

“Our patchwork approach is inefficient. It creates gaps in oversight and makes it more difficult to protect consumers, collect reliable data and ensure fair and responsible gameplay," Frazier told the House commission. "Governor Spanberger is deeply concerned about any discussions of gaming expansion in Virginia without first establishing a single entity with clear authority, consistent standards and strong compliance and enforcement capabilities.”

Fraizer’s comments come after a Senate version of the gambling commission bill faced some amendments earlier Tuesday, though the nature of those changes was not yet clear. Fraizer, who did not speak in favor of the Senate version, did refer to each chamber’s efforts as “different.”

And what does Fraizer’s comments mean for skill games and i-gaming – two forms of gambling that are already in the Commonwealth but with debatable legal status?

In a text message, Delegate Paul Krizek, architect of the gaming commission effort, said “any new gaming ought to wait till we have established a centralized, regulatory body.”

"Nevertheless," he added. "The legislative process is critical to crafting the best possible outcome."

Advocates for skill games aren't giving up hope yet either. Democratic Virginia Beach City Senator Aaron Rouse is carrying a skill games bill in his chamber; Del. Cliff Hayes has one in the House.

"These bipartisan proposals will implement clear guardrails for the skill game market while reducing the number of illegal slot machines across the Commonwealth," Rouse said in a statement.