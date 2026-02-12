Supporters and opponents of Fairfax County casino again spar at the General Assembly

The politics of a potential casino in the Tysons Corner area of Fairfax County seem like they are never ending. They are debated in committee meetings and on the floor of the House and Senate. But it doesn't stop there.

Senator Jennifer Boysko is a Democrat from Herndon who says she even heard about it from:

"My doctor," Boysko recounted. "Once I was coming to the doctor, and the doctor, before he asked me how I was said, 'We don't need a casino.' I said, 'Hi, I'm your patient today. I'm taking off my Senate hat.'"

When she is wearing her Senate hat, she is one of the leading voices against the casino. Last year, she lost her chairmanship of a committee after she showed up in a House subcommittee to testify against the casino, a breach of protocol for a topic that is uniting Democrats and Republicans.

"Seventy-seven percent of Democrats and 73 percent of Republicans who live in Fairfax County are opposed to this casino. Tell me if you can find a different issue that will unite Virginians quite like this," said Delegate Irene Shin, a Democrat from Herndon.

Last year, a bill to create a new casino in Tysons Corner was passed by the Senate and eventually rejected in a House subcommittee.

This year, casino opponents acknowledge the bill allowing a casino in Fairfax County will probably get out of the Senate again. But they're hoping they can stop it again in the House.