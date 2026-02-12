VMI reorganization bill limited to change in board appointments

A bill that aimed to put the Virginia Military Institute under the control of Virginia State University has been altered and is on the way to the House floor after a vote early Wednesday.

Virginia Beach Democratic Delegate Mike Feggans’ VMI effort started over concerns linked to a 2021 state report about how the first state-supported military college handled race and history.

But a visit to the school over the past weekend, and conversations with those involved, saw Feggans' effort, which aimed to change management of the school to the historically Black Virginia State University, watered down; it now only deals with how VMI’s leadership is appointed.

“VMI has made great strides over the last four years. Their leadership acknowledges the troubling findings from 2021 and is committed to continued improvement," Feggans said Wednesday morning. "Those efforts matter and we appreciate the conversations, but there’s still much work to be done.”

Now, the bill, according to Feggans, puts VMI in a “balanced position.” The total number of board members won't change, but the number of those with senior military experience has been increased.

It was a compromise VMI’s Superintendent Lieutenant General David Furness said he supported. Furness also gave credit to General Cedric Wins, the school’s first Black superintendent, who was appointed by former Governor Ralph Northam, but not renewed last year.

“My predecessor, General Wins, made significant progress, and I intend to continue that progress going forward," Furness said. "You have my word on that.”

The bill now heads to the full chamber.