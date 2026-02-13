Original Declaration of Independence on display at UVA

The words of Thomas Jefferson have stood the test of time – remind Americans even now that when in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them ... they should declare the causes which impel them to separate.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

While the words are elegant, special collections librarian Brenda Gunn says the actual document is not fancy.

UVA Communications / UVA Communications Visitors to UVA's Small Special Collections Library view one of the original prints of the Declaration of Independence.

“It is very plain. The purpose and the intention was just to get it out as soon as possible.”

It had to go from the publisher to 13 colonies by horseback, and the first 200 copies printed in Philadelphia did not even contain the founders’ signatures. Still, when this document was discovered, Gunn says, UVA happily paid $4,000 for it.

“It was found in an attic in 1955. I wouldn’t even venture to guess the monetary value. I like to think about the emotional value that’s in it. We have, as Americans, an incredible connection to this document.”

The Rotunda will be open from 1-5 on President’s Day, and visitors can view the declaration that will be housed in a special climate-controlled case. Security will be tight and librarians will be on duty to answer any questions.