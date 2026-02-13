© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
State may ask the public to donate to a fund for wildlife crossings under highways

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published February 13, 2026 at 6:13 PM EST
Supporters hope special fencing and underpasses will prevent traffic accidents and save wildlife.
VDOT
/
VDOT
There are – it’s sometimes said – two types of drivers in Virginia – those who have hit a deer and those who haven’t hit a deer yet.

“Virginia sees over 60,000 wildlife-vehicle collisions annually, and it costs us an average of $41 thousand per incident," says Delegate Shelly Simonds.

She thinks this state may finally do something about it – setting up a fund to plan and install highway underpasses for wild animals.

"Just one underpass with fencing can really reduce car crashes in a hotspot where there are a lot of deer crossing by about 96%."

House Bill 597 is now headed for the Senate, and Simonds says it won’t mean an increase in taxes.

"It is a very tight budget year, so what we’ve decided to do is give people the opportunity to donate to a fund when they do transactions at our Department of Motor Vehicles, when they pay their taxes, they can make voluntary donations."

North Carolina, which has a similar system, raised four million dollars. Simonds thinks it’s a good investment for donors, saving thousands of dollars in car repairs and lives.

Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman is Radio IQ's Charlottesville Bureau Chief
See stories by Sandy Hausman