Debt collection bill sees bipartisan support

Being sued for debt can create a lot of stress for people who are already struggling to make ends meet. Add to that the possibility that the lawyer who brought the lawsuit is not reachable because they didn't include their name or their phone number in court filings.

"Somebody is being sued for debt and they come to see the lawyer, and they want to pay the debt. But it's this out-of-state debt collection law firm from Maryland or some other place. You can't get in touch with the folks. They can't even make payment arrangements or pay the debt," Jay Speer at the Virginia Poverty Law Center recounts. "You would think this would not be necessary but unfortunately this is happening a lot, and it is the out-of-state firms that are doing this."

That's why Senator Angelia Williams Graves, a Democrat from Norfolk, introduced a bill to require lawyers include their name and phone number on paperwork filed with the court.

"This ensures that both the court and the consumer can directly reach the responsible party. The bill establishes a clear consequence for non-compliance. A filing that does not meet these requirements is considered defective and voidable," according to Williams Graves.

The bill passed the Senate with bipartisan support, and it will soon be considered by the House of Delegates.