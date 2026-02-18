Oyster industry, backed by Chesapeake Bay Foundation, returns to Virginia’s capital

The successful return of oysters to the Chesapeake Bay is something to celebrate, and that’s what legislators in Richmond did Wednesday.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s annual ‘Oysters on Capitol Square’ event, in its seventh year, is about informing lawmakers just how important the local seafood is.

“Being able to serve these oysters to our elected officials also helps to open conversations about water quality and the importance of maintaining the certain integrity of water quality so oyster farmers can continue to be successful," said Jackie Shannon, Virginia Oyster Restoration Manager at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Eli Nickles is with Oyster Catcher Sea Farms in Little Bay, Virginia. He was shucking oysters for officials and shared his secret to the perfect shuck.

“Coming in from the hinge right there, so that way when you actually get into the back of the oyster, you can lift the top shell up and work the blade all the way to the front," Nickles said illustrating on an oyster as he dictated directions. "Then you can sweep down towards back to yourself, and then you’ve got a fully shucked oyster right there.”

The event is also a kind of contest, complete with a WrestleMania-style gold belt for the elected official who eats the most oysters. Delegate Mike Webert made the belt after his first win four years ago and he’s carried with that honor the chance to announce the new winner even since…

“The winner of the oyster eating contest is Delegate Phil ‘The Pearl’ Hernandez!” Webert said from the chamber floor shortly after the contest ended.

"When the world gives you oysters," Hernandez said in a text message after his big win. "Be a pearl."