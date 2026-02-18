Virginia Senate edits redistricting maps, as a delegate eyes seat he helped create

Virginia continues to make headlines as Democrats in leadership look to gain an edge in Washington ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Senate President Louise Lucas said new, slightly edited congressional maps her chamber released Wednesday may appear to be about shifting lines in the 757 to be even more favorable for Democrats, but she said it was more of a cleanup.

“That had to do with some of the boundary lines around river streams and stuff like that. I know some people are saying it made the Second Congressional District more Democratic. It may have by a point or two, but that’s not the real reason we did it," Lucas told Radio IQ. "They were very minor changes. This was something we had to do for the nation to make sure we safeguard our democracy.”

House Speaker Don Scott reiterated the redistricting effort was about “leveling the playing field.” And the new Senate map?

“As far as any particular map that’s coming from the Senate right now, we’ll take a look at that. But I think what’s more important...," Scott said at a press conference Wednesday. "Donald Trump picked up the phone and called Texas and said, ‘redo the maps’ because his policies are so bad, he can’t win without rigging the election.”

Voters in Virginia also woke Wednesday to the news Fairfax County Delegate Dan Helmer was running in the newly redrawn 7th District he helped create. Helmer said he wasn’t involved directly in the map making process, but he took credit for helping to build the over 60 seat majority that has approved the effort so far.

His message for voters ahead of a likely primary?

“Look, I took on MAGA in 2019, unseated a 17-year Republican incumbent who refused to stand up to Trump or the NRA," Helmer said of Republican Tim Hugo who he unseated when he entered office. "There are 17 Republicans who have gone home since I became campaigns chair and we have the largest, most diverse progressive majority in Virginia history. And I think that’s what America is looking for right now, and it's certainly what Virginia 7 is looking for.”

The newly edited maps are set for a vote in the Senate Thursday before heading to the House and Governor Abigail Spanberger’s desk.

