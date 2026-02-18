We're halfway through this year's General Assembly session; what has happened so far?

Members of the Virginia General Assembly are halfway through their legislative session.

"Affordability" is the watchword for Democrats who run the House of Delegates and the state Senate. Now that the General Assembly session is halfway over, Speaker of the House Don Scott says Democrats are showing restraint, and he says they’re focusing on what he calls "common sense solutions"

"Bills that lower energy bills, bills that lower the cost of medicine and health care, bills that protect renters and expand affordable housing, bills that make child care more affordable," Scott says. "Those are the things that we were elected to do, and those are the things that we have delivered on."

Republican Senate Leader Ryan McDougle says Democrats’ so-called affordability agenda is a hoax.

"You cannot tell Virginians in political ads or speeches that you’re for affordability and then support the policies that take money out of their pocket or kill the policies that would actually make their lives more affordable," McDougle says. "That is a bait and switch. That is a hoax. It’s just not true."

Now that the session is halfway over, leaders on the money committees will be focused on balancing the books on the next fiscal year. The House and Senate will both release their proposed budgets on Sunday.