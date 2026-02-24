Virginia students may soon have Black history courses as an option for credit under proposed bill

Members of the House of Delegates are considering a bill that would allow more students to take Black history courses.

More than 400 years ago, a privateer ship called the White Lion brought the first enslaved people to Virginia. That's part of a legacy that Delegate David Reid thinks should be taught in Virginia schools.

"The founding of democracy and slavery in Virginia and in the United States are so intertwined, and it's important for us to be able to teach that history," Reid says.

"Do you think that history is not being taught," asks reporter Michael Pope.

"I believe it is not being offered and taught in the level of detail that you would be able to get out of dedicated courses," Reid replies.

That's why he introduced a bill that would allow high school students to get credit for taking Black history courses. Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg is a high school civics teacher when he’s not in the Senate, and he tweaked the bill to make sure that the graduation credits apply to every district.

"There are certain classes that are important that you take in history, United States history as an example. But I think when you are looking at the some of the other verified credit options, World History I, which is ancient history, World History II, which is modern world history," VanValkenburg says. "I think United States African American history is another good alternative for that verified credit as well."

Reid had a similar bill last year, but it was vetoed by then-Governor Glenn Youngkin.

"It was when President Trump was attacking diversity, equity and inclusion," Reid says. "So, I don't know what the governor was thinking, but my assumption is is he felt like he had to play his role to be subservient to Trump."

The House of Delegates will be considering VanValkenburg's changes to Reid's bill this week.