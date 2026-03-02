Spanberger speech gives hope to immigration advocates on ICE limit laws

Governor Abigail Spanberger’s response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union didn’t mention any pending state laws specifically. But her comments on Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity is giving advocates hope on bills that aim to limit the federal agency’s work in Virginia.

“They have killed American citizens in our streets. And they have done it all with their faces masked from accountability,” Governor Spanberger said. It was among the few lines that may suggest support for legislation currently moving through the General Assembly.

Spanberger’s comments stood out to immigration advocate Emily Lopynski of the Legal Aid Justice Center.

“We can see that Governor Spanberger shows she recognizes what’s at stake if these laws aren’t passed; what’s at stake when local and state law enforcement collaborate with ICE," Lopynski told Radio IQ. "And we’re hopeful that she’ll continue to prioritize community safety and trust by passing these bills.”

Lopynski’s comments come as bills to limit ICE activity, including a ban on masks for agents and enforcement actions at courthouses, were passed out of a House committee Friday morning. They’ll now head to a conference committee to conform language to a Senate version.

And while Democratic majorities have allowed the bills to succeed, they have faced pushback from Republicans, including from House Minority Leader and Gate City Delegate Terry Kilgore who said federal authority might outweigh state laws.

“If this is intended to apply to federal ICE agents or any federal agency, it's a violation of the supremacy clause," Kilgore warned.

The 2026 legislative session ends March 14th.