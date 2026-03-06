Hundreds of prisoners await parole board appointments

It’s been 30 years since Virginia abolished parole, and – as a result – thousands of men and women who might no longer pose a threat to society remain behind bars.

Those who committed crimes before 1995 and some who are at least 60 years old are still eligible for early release, but last year a board appointed by former Governor Glenn Youngkin agreed to release less than two percent.

Just before leaving office, Youngkin fired three board members who had agreed to parole a high-profile prisoner. Former Navy Seal trainee Dusty Turner was convicted of killing a nursing student in Virginia Beach in 1995. He insisted he was innocent and was released from prison this week.

The firings leave just two people on the parole board. Three are needed to take a vote, leaving hundreds of prisoners waiting. Karen Morrison advocates for some of them, including a veteran who is terminally ill.

“Mr. Bernard Duse is dying. Because there is no parole board, there is no one who can review his appeal," she explains. "I feel like I’m running out of time with Mr. Bernard Duse. I do not want him to die in prison. I believe we have a strong case that this man served his country. He was 76 years old when he was convicted – never had a previous offense.”

Meanwhile, the Virginia House has voted to expand the parole board from five members to ten, giving legislative leaders a chance to appoint half of them, and Governor Spanberger is expected to appoint a new board by March 17th.