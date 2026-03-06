Virginia voters show up early for redistricting ballot initiative

Virginia voters are now heading to the polls to decide whether the Commonwealth should redraw congressional district lines.

At Richmond city’s early voting location Friday, Vietnam War vet William Lee said he was voting yes on the redistricting ballot initiative because he said President Donald Trump is dividing the country.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen America coming apart and I think we need to all come together and make this country great again," Lee says.

I ask if he means make America great against without Trump: "Yea, without him.”

Viola Taylor voted yes because she thinks it will make Virginia level the playing field in 2026.

“It’s important that we have an equal, fair chance in the voting procedure,” Taylor said.

By about 10:00 am Friday, Richmond Registrar David Levine said 60 people had voted and things were going smoothly.

“We want to encourage voters to be able to vote," Levine told Radio IQ. "And if you want to choose to vote by mail or early, in person, we’ll take it.”

Over in Henrico County's West End early polling location, Thomas Chenier said he supported the independent redistricting commission voters approved years ago, but now he wants to see Congress check Trump.

“It’s war. It is the self-enrichment of the president," Chenier said, listing his concerns that got him to the polls. "Him believing anything he wants to regardless of what the law states.”

But Stephanie Farmer, another Henrico voter, said Democrats were abusing the system and she wants to make sure Republicans aligned with Trump keep the House.

“What Trump is doing currently, he’s doing exactly what he said and what we asked him to do,” Farmer told Radio IQ.

Over 300 early votes were already cast across the two polling places in the Richmond suburb. Voting on the redistricting amendment ends April 21st.

Check your registration status and find your polling location at the Va. Dept. of Elections website.