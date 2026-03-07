Williams' bill would reward people on probation for fulfilling requirements

"I've done everything my probation officer has asked, and still being on probation is holding me back from progressing at my job and growing."

That was one of the many voices of people on probation in support of a bill that would allow for a kind of early release from supervision-- if they fulfill all their requirements after a year. The bill was introduced by Republican Delegate Wren Williams.

"The idea would be that we would give the ability of those correctional officers and probation officers to trim down their docket and caseload and focus more on the ones who are not doing well on probation -- absconding, things like that," according to Williams.

The bill has support from people like Chuck Meire at the Reform Alliance, an organization that advocates for changes to probation and parole.

"We support this bill because we think that a structured early termination process for folks who have fully complied with the conditions of their probation," Meire said, "as well as who are a low risk to their community provides a strong positive incentive to engage in pro-social and rehabilitative behavior such as securing employment and securing an education."

A spokeswoman for the governor says she'll consider this bill along with hundreds of others now on her desk awaiting action.