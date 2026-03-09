Virginia Senator wants to 'even the playing field' for candidate filing deadlines

Montana Senator Steve Daines waited until the very last moment to decide he would not run for office this year. And a person effectively locked-in the Republican party’s nomination by filing campaign paperwork with just minutes to spare.

Why does this matter to Virginia? One local state senator wants to make sure such maneuvers don’t happen here.

For Senator Stella Pekarsky, the idea is simple.

“If an incumbent waits until the last minute and does not file then you have a five day extension of that deadline for anyone to decide if they want to get out there and run,” the Fairfax areas Senator told Radio IQ.

It’s a bit inside baseball, but Pekarsky and others argue those deciding not to run at the last minute open the door for those with inside info who get an unfair chance at office.

But Charlottesville Senator Creigh Deeds had some questions when the effort went before committee, especially because he and Pekarsky both beat incumbents when they took office.

“Why couldn’t somebody who really wanted to run have the same stuff ready?" Deeds asked of the bill's patron

"They could, but people have to make decisions," Pekarsky responded. "You and I may be crazy and ran against incumbents, but other people may not think they can win unless they are working against a fair playing field.”

While most Republicans voted against the effort, at least one supported it: York County Senator Danny Diggs.

“I think it really does level the playing field for those sneak attacks. You play by the rules you’re given," Diggs said before voting in favor. "And I think some people would join in and I think it works for both parties.”

The bill has passed both chambers and is now headed to Governor Abigail Spanberger’s desk.