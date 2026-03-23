Cardinal Conversation: What to do with coal ash
Appalachian Power has a plan to move tons of coal ash from its closed generating plant at Glen Lyn in Giles County to a new landfill the company would build nearby in West Virginia.
The coal ash, which contains arsenic, lead and mercury among many other pollutants, is currently stored in ponds on the Virginia side of the state line next to the New River. Before anything can be done APCO will have to get approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission.
Cardinal News business reporter Matt Busse is covering this issue and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.