Volunteers Needed: Pick up a hammer and learn to restore historic buildings at this summer work camp in Southwest Virginia

If you’re looking to learn skills in historic preservation, a non-profit called HistoriCorps is hosting volunteer work camps in Southwest Virginia this spring. Volunteers will spend five days restoring the Settlers Museum inside the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest.

The museum is located in Smyth County, about 15 minutes from Marion and along the Appalachian Trail. It sits on what was an operating farm in the 1800s, but Hurricane Helene damaged the museum in 2024.

Ariel Clark is a program manager at HistoriCorps, which is working with the U.S. Forest Service on the restoration.

“It’s important that the job stays light,” Clark said. “And that we’re enjoying what we’re doing. It’ll be fun. Like summer camp. Summer work camp.”

Clark says many of their volunteers are retired and come from a variety of backgrounds. Some are engineers, others are school teachers. No prior experience is necessary and volunteers will be trained in safety and restoration skills. “Comfortable climbing. Comfortable handling even, you know, bladed tools, power tools.”

HistoriCorps will be hosting five weekly sessions in May and June, and volunteers will help with tasks like carpentry and painting. Food is provided, and camping is available.

HistoriCorps will be hosting more volunteer sessions in Virginia later this year to help restore other sites damaged by Helene, including a former train station located along the Virginia Creeper Trail outside Damascus.

For more information, contact HistoriCorps or visit their website.

