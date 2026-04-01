Some local governments in Virginia don't want collective bargaining for employees to go forward

Some local government leaders in Virginia are urging the governor to veto legislation that would expand collective bargaining.

Governor Abigail Spanberger is currently considering legislation that could radically change how local governments across Virginia would operate, specifically their relationships with their employees who would be able to engage in collective bargaining if she signs the bill.

Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Lori Hayes is among those urging the governor to veto the bill.

"As we see it, this legislation would in effect be another unfunded mandate to be paid by the local taxpayers," Hayes says. "And this is also taking away any decision making from the local governing body."

The bill carves out exemptions for college professors and graduate students and librarians, which Pulaski County Manager Jonathan Sweet says undercuts the argument for the bill.

"If Pulaski County employees should be under collective bargaining, then why not University of Virginia employees being under collective bargaining? Why is it good for the goose, and it’s not applied to the gander? So, that argument would be logical if it was applied universally," Sweet says. "But it's not."

Governor Spanberger has the ability to amend the bill to include college professors and graduate students and librarians, and many advocates are urging her to do just that before her deadline to take action, which is Monday, April 13th.