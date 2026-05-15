Governor Spanberger gives commencement speech at Virginia Tech

Governor Abigail Spanberger spoke at Virginia Tech’s graduation ceremonies Friday morning. Since 1990, it’s been a Virginia Tech tradition that the new, incoming governor is invited to speak at commencement.



In her speech, Spanberger shared stories of her career, including training as a CIA officer, where she was told to find her way by night through a swamp.



Spanberger urged graduates to consider going into public service, as teachers, in the military or working for the government.



“Every one of you has something to contribute,” Spanberger told graduates. “A talent, a skill, a perspective that the world needs. And the question isn’t whether you have something to offer, it’s whether you will be willing to offer it.”



Governor Spanberger also highlighted Virginia Tech’s President Timothy Sands, pointing to his 12 years at the university as an example of public service. Sands announced earlier this year that he will step down as president as soon as a replacement is selected.



“President Sands has led Virginia Tech for over a decade, with a vision and an unwavering commitment to the students at this university,” Spanberger said. “Under his leadership, Virginia Tech has enhanced research, innovation, has grown enrollment and expanded the university’s footprint throughout the Commonwealth.”



Spanberger recently appointed four new members to the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, who will serve on the search committee for the university’s next president.

