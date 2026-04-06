Virginia Creeper Trail estimated to bring more than $60 million to Southwest Virginia, study finds

When Hurricane Helene swept through Southwest Virginia in 2024, flooding and mudslides destroyed half of the Virginia Creeper Trail. As a result, towns along the trail took a big economic hit. A new study digs into the numbers behind the Creeper Trail tourism economy.

350,000 people rode the Virginia Creeper Trail in 2023; more than half were from outside the area. According to the study by Virginia Tech researchers, visitors spent $61 million a year on lodging, bike rentals, restaurants and shopping.

“And people come to Damascus specifically for the Creeper Trail, as well as the Appalachian Trail,” said Allison Mays, director of the Virginia Tech Southwest Center and one of the researchers who analyzed data from visitor surveys, tax revenue and interviews with business owners to determine how much direct and indirect money the Creeper Trail brings to Washington, Grayson, Smyth, and Russell Counties.

The study found that due to the ripple effects from visitor spending, the Virginia Creeper Trail supports about 582 jobs and generates $2.1 million in local tax revenue.

Hurricane Helene hit at the height of the fall tourism season, and all the businesses in Damascus were affected.

“And they were just completely shattered by what happened with Helene, and just unsure how to continue or even if they could continue,” Mays said.

The U.S. Forest Service hired contractors who are reconstructing the damaged section, and they’re aiming to have the entire trail open by this winter.

The town of Damascus also created new fly fishing and motorcycle events, and the first half of the Creeper Trail from Abingdon to Damascus is still open.

Mays says because of local efforts to promote their town, once the Creeper Trail fully reopens, they may see an even bigger boost from tourism than before Helene.