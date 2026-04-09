Higher education professionals are begging the governor to grant them collective bargaining rights

College professors are calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger to amend a bill on collective bargaining that's currently on her desk.

"Governor Spanberger, I deserve better. All faculty deserve better," says janet dandridge, an adjunct professor at George Mason University. She wants to engage in collective bargaining.

"Show Virginians that you care. Show educators that you care. Establish collective bargaining as law for all higher education workers."

Like many college professors, graduate students and librarians across Virginia, she's calling on the governor to amend a collective bargaining bill on her desk. The legislation allows for collective bargaining of many public sector employees, although it carves out an exemption for some higher ed workers. Brandy Faulkner is an assistant professor at Virginia Tech who says the governor should use her power to amend the legislation.

"We are calling on Governor Spanberger to protect the quality of public education by including higher education faculty and graduate students in the collective bargaining legislation that has been sent to her desk," Faulkner says.

If the governor adds professors, graduate students and librarians to the collective bargaining legislation, members of the General Assembly would then consider that amendment when they reconvene on April 22nd. The governor's deadline to take action is Monday night.