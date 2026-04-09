National Speech and Debate Tournament coming to Richmond this summer

For the first time in over 25 years, the National Speech and Debate Tournament is coming to the mid-Atlantic, and it’ll happen in Richmond this summer.

7,000 students from 1,500 schools will descend on Richmond this June for the largest academic contest in the U.S.— the National Speech and Debate Tournament.

The event was brought to the area as part of the Richmond Forum.

“For me, what is most exciting is the energy these students will bring," said Kathrine O’Donnel, president of Richmond Region tourism. "These are young people who are passionate about ideas and civil discourse and about using their voices to shape their future.”

Among the local kids who will participate is Deep Run High School student and three-time national qualifier Shelly Purser.

“As someone who's had the privilege to be in the room, to cry and laugh and feel with every performance, I have never seen so much passion, and it is nothing short of inspiring," Purser said at the events announcement Wednesday. "And when you’re surrounded by all that heart, it creates a community. One that’s allowed me to meet some of the most incredible people both on and off my team.”