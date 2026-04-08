Spanberger hits back at DHS, WaPo polling, calls budget negotiations a ‘bumpy road’

Governor Abigail Spanberger struck back at recent criticism from the Department of Homeland Security, and recent polling that showed her job approval under 50 percent.

Spanberger made the comments at a media availability Wednesday. They come after a barrage of attacks from DHS against numerous Virginia localities for their alleged mishandling of undocumented people who were also charged with crimes.

“Virginia State Police is a top-notch law enforcement agency, and I don’t think it's responsible for us, for me as governor, for the commonwealth of Virginia, to put Virginia State Police under the supervision or direction of ICE,” the governor, now in her third month in office, said from the steps of the governor’s mansion. “That is a change I made, I think it is the right one, I know it is the right one and I stand by it.”

Spanberger noted, despite claims otherwise from federal agencies, that local law enforcement and state police may still work with any federal agency, including ICE, though state agencies carrying out immigration enforcement under the direction of federal agencies is no longer allowed.

On recent polling , she said President Donald Trump’s failures at home and abroad have led media outlets to look for other targets, including a governor who flipped a Republican-held seat by 17 points only six months ago.

“I’m working hard, I’m delivering for Virginians, and I would just note those critiques seem to run at odds,” she told the press. “Everyone thinks I’m a convincing character in whichever way they want that referendum vote to go, which, for the record, the misinformation is strong, I voted yes and encouraged other Virginians to do the same.”

Among efforts she pointed to that met her affordability agenda was a bill making Virginia the second state in the country to legalize balcony solar. A GOP-backed effort , Spanberger said it could make meaningful dents in power bills once the law fully kicks in early next year.

Spanberger also addressed ongoing drama over the state budget. Senate President Louise Lucas told the Richmond Times-Dispatch this week she was standing firm on ending a tax break for data centers. But the governor said negotiations were happening.

“So, I speak regularly with House and Senate finance teams. There’s been at least one meeting with the money committee teams this week, I’ve spoken to them at least once this week,” she said. “I am very engaged, but I still need them to come to a conclusion to send something to my desk.”

“At this point, it’s a bumpy road, certainly,” she added. “Speaking with (Lucas) today, she assured me she’ll get a budget to me by the 23rd.” That’s the scheduled date for a special legislative session to act on the document.