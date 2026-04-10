UVA's Miller Center launches program to identify and correct problems with the U.S. presidency

During his first hundred days in office, President Trump declared emergencies and took action without congressional approval eight times. He’s not alone in using emergency powers. Democrats have done it too, and experts fear that’s hurting public trust in government.

Now, an academic center dedicated to studying the presidency is stepping up to address that and other problems that are taking a toll on democracy.

When it comes to the subject of America’s presidency, the Miller Center at UVA is a trusted resource – doing research, hosting public discussions with experts and serving as a repository of presidential papers and recordings. Now, it’s stepping up to confront growing problems with this country’s top office according to Director and CEO William Antholis.

“In the last quarter century, presidents from both parties, the presidency has grown more powerful. It’s also become more partisan and less popular. That combination has continued to erode public trust and democracy.”

In a video produced by the Miller Center, he says the organization is working across party lines to find solutions.

“Since 2023, we’ve been bringing together senior administration officials from presidents of both parties along with leading experts on the presidency and journalists who cover the presidency in real time.”

Today, it’s launching The Presidency Project – an effort to build a more responsible and effective presidency, beginning with a discussion of emergency powers.

“Presidents declare emergencies because their supporters want action,” Antholis explains. “People across the political spectrum now worry that rather than restoring trust in government, those emergencies and their proposed solutions are not gaining majority support.”

Also on the agenda for further talks and study – congressional dysfunction and presidential performance in general.

Attend the first public session at https://millercenter.org/news-events/events/emergency-powers-presidents-unleashed

View a video overview at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5fgTTiL2gA