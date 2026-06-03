Amid Central Virginia outbreak, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. pushes measles vaccines

Measles had all but been eradicated in the U.S. in recent decades, but a resurgence among the unvaccinated has seen it return. Central Virginia is among places facing such an outbreak, but President Donald Trump’s leading health official advised vaccination at an event in Hanover Wednesday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy opened Wednesday’s press conference with a tribute to Central Virginia, where he said he was raised.

“I grew up here in Virginia. I was a 4H kid," Kennedy said. "I went to law school in Albemarle County.”

And while he was there to discuss issues faced by Virginia’s cattle industry, he also answered questions about the growing outbreak of measles in a region he once called home. He said the U.S. was not unique for having such an outbreak.

“So, that’s happening all over the world because of a global measles outbreak," the HHS Secretary said. "At CDC, we encourage people to get their measles vaccination. That's the best way to prevent yourself from getting measles.”

According to the Virginia Department of Health , there were no cases of the highly contagious respiratory virus reported in 2025, though 77 cases have been reported this year. Over 80% of those diagnosed were unvaccinated, and more than half of all Virginia cases were found in and around Buckingham County.

Charlottesville Senator Creigh Deeds' district is just south of Buckingham.

“We have to get people vaccinated, as many as possible," Deeds told Radio IQ. "Herd immunity is the only thing that’s gonna defeat the measles.”

The vast majority of cases reported across the country last year involved folks who weren’t vaccinated. Of those, three people died. There have been no deaths linked to the virus in Virginia.

In a statement, Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Cameron Webb said vaccination was the best way to avoid catching the virus, and it was, “critical that all Virginians ensure that they and their families are up to date on the MMR vaccine, especially with frequent traveling and in-person gatherings occurring throughout the summer months."

"If you’re still not sure about the MMR vaccine, you should talk to your trusted health care provider immediately," Webb added. "They can answer all your questions and address any concerns you may have."