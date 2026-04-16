Former Virginia Lt. Governor and wife dead after apparent murder-suicide

Former Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax and his wife died in an apparent murder-suicide early Thursday.

Fairfax County police chief Kevin Davis said Fairfax shot his wife Cerina and then himself. Their children were home at the time of the shooting and called 9-1-1. Officers responded to the home in Annandale just after midnight. Davis said Fairfax and his wife had been in the midst of "an ongoing or messy divorce."

Fairfax was a lawyer and former prosecutor when he was elected Lt. Governor in 2017. He was the first African American to hold the office. In 2019, he faced allegations of sexual assault. Fairfax denied the accusations and refused calls from other political leaders to resign from the office. He ran in the Democratic primary for governor in 2021 but finished a distant third.

In a statement, current Lt. Governor Ghazala Hashmi called Thursday's news devastating. "My thoughts are with their children, loved ones, and numerous friends. Along with so many in the Commonwealth, I am filled with sorrow;"

