General Assembly rejects Spanberger amendments on many high-profile bills

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger is considering legislation that could define her relationship with labor groups.

On the campaign trail, Abigail Spanberger said she was not interested in overturning the so-called Right to Work Law. Since she became governor, she rejected a casino proposal that was a top priority for labor. Now, labor groups across Virginia are asking her to sign a bill that would allow for collective bargaining for state and local government employees.

"Virginia's firefighters have waited long enough to have this same right that firefighters in 35 other states enjoy every day," says Kurt Detrick, vice president of the Virginia Professional Firefighters. "It was made pretty clear on the campaign trail that this was a priority for her in supporting Virginia's firefighters and not just the firefighters, but all of our workers across the Commonwealth in the public sector. And, it's time for her to sign it."

Republican House leader Terry Kilgore says the governor should veto the bill.

"You know, I think it's a bad deal. I think it could be the biggest tax increase we could ever see in Virginia if on the locality, on the property taxes," Kilgore says. "So, a lot of businesses across Virginia, counties, especially local governments I've heard from don't want her to sign it. So, we'll see."

Spanberger made some suggested changes to the bill that members of the General Assembly rejected this week.

Another measure returned to the governor's desk: a bill that would create a retail marketplace for marijuana.

Governor Abigail Spanberger is back to considering the original legislation that would create a retail marketplace for marijuana. Michael Pope reports. Listen • 1:21

Members of the General Assembly rejected her amendments on that bill. Senator Laschrese Aird is a Democrat from Petersburg who says the governor should sign the original bill now on her desk.

"Virginians have been very clear about their expectations of a cannabis retail marketplace," Aird says. "The enrolled version of the bill fulfills that expectation and hers does not. And her obligation is to the individuals that she represents."

Republican House Leader Kilgore says he hopes the governor vetoes the bill.

"I'm afraid that what's going on is really going to push a lot of people to the black market because of the cost involved," Kilgore says. "And you know, a lot of folks don't want to smell marijuana walking up and down the street. And I'm worried about that for, you know, especially some of our smaller towns and things of that nature."

One of the changes Spanberger wanted was delaying when the marketplace would begin from January to next summer. Members of the General Assembly rejected those this week.

Now, she’s got a decision to make on all of the pieces of legislation sent back to her by the legislature: allow the bills to become law without her signature, sign them or veto them.