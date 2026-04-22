Virginia’s Democratic leadership takes a victory lap after redistricting referendum win

Virginian voters turned out Tuesday and narrowly voted in favor of a redraw of the state's congressional maps to favor Democrats. Wednesday morning in Richmond, Democrats who led the effort celebrated that win. But not everyone was thrilled with the results.

“We knew this was gonna be hard but that’s why we’re still fighting," said Republican House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore speaking to reporters Wednesday morning after Virginians voted for the amendment that will likely flip four of the Commonwealth’s GOP-held congressional seats to Democrats. "We’re still fighting in the courts; we think we’re going to win in the courts.”

Kilgore and other Republicans have set their hopes on a collection of lawsuits they hope will overturn Tuesday’s 3-point win.

But Democratic House Speaker Don Scott wasn’t worried.

“First thing they do when they can’t win an election, now they’re trying to undo it and they’re running to the courthouse to overturn the will of the voters," Scott told reporters Wednesday. "The last thing Republicans want to see in Virginia is a voter.”

And Democratic Senate President Louise Lucas, who was the most outspoken advocate for the 10-1 maps, was just as thrilled with the results.

“And what started in Texas didn’t stay in Texas. And what started here isn’t gonna stay here either," she said, raising her first in glee. "Virginia sent a message: if you try to rig the system, we fight back. If you try and take power from voters, we’ll take it right back.”

Governor Abigail Spanberger, credited the voters but also noted: The margin was greater than the 2021 gubernatorial win.”

That was the win for Spanberger’s predecessor, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who made a late entry into the effort to stop the amendment.

As for the court battle, the Supreme Court of Virginia will hold oral arguments in one of the disputes Monday.