A Roanoke-area farm network takes root

Organizers on Thursday launched the Roanoke Region Food and Farm Trail, which aims to connect consumers to local food sources.

Sites on the trail can be found through a database and website that list farms, farmers markets, farm-to-table restaurants and agritourism events in the greater Roanoke Valley.

"The idea is it's a digital space but it's really intended to create in-person community connections to help deepen people's relationships to the framers and to the food system that sustains us here in the Roanoke region," says Maureen "Mo" McGonagle, director of the Roanoke Foodshed Network.

The project is being funded with a three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Roanoke Region Food and Farm Trail rollout continues this weekend with a scavenger hunt that begins in Roanoke's Grandin neighborhood, a tour of the Smoke in Chimneys Trout Farm and a farm-to-table dinner at Singing Spring Farm — both in Craig County.