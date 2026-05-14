Parental consent at the center of legal challenges to Virginia's proposed abortion amendment

The redistricting amendment is NOT the only proposed change to the state Constitution facing a challenge in court. The proposed amendment protecting abortion rights also faces lawsuits.

Virginia law currently requires parental consent for minors seeking abortions. But the language in a proposed constitutional amendment guarantees abortion rights to "every individual," prompting a lawsuit from attorneys at the Founding Freedoms Law Center charging that the ballot language is misleading because they say it would eliminate parental consent. The amendment was introduced by House Majority leader Charniele Herring of Alexandria.

"It's not unusual," Herring said. "People make arguments and we'll see what the court says."

"Well, so they were saying that the ballot language is misleading, specifically on the issue of the...," reporter Michael Pope responded.

In case you couldn’t hear it there, Herring said “I disagree” as she walked away. Senator Jennifer Boysko was willing to say a little more. Boysko is a Democrat from Herndon who introduced the amendment in the Senate.

"The constitutional amendment is silent on the issue of parental notification," Boysko said.

Olivia Gans Turner at the Virginia Society for Human Life disagrees with that characterization.

"Well, it's not silent in the sense that it means that anyone, adult or minor, would be able to have access to abortions," Turner says.

Voters will consider the proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights in November, unless the legal challenges are successful.