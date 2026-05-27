Scenic Virginia hosts contests to find the best views in the Commonwealth

Scenic Virginia is hosting two different contests – hoping to protect views that might be vulnerable to development. So far, a panel of experts has identified seven so-called Scenic Treasures. Among those chosen so far is the view that named Richmond.

“That view was recognized back in the 1700’s when they named the city of Richmond after Richmond on the Thames in England.”

When developers proposed high-rises that would spoil the view, Lynn Crump says, Scenic Virginia worked with about 30 different groups to protect it, and today Libby Hill is a park. Also on the list, and being mapped by Virginia Tech, Breaks Interstate Park and Birch Knob near Wise, Piedmont Memorial Overlook in Fauquier County, Old Rag in Rappahannock and Patrick Henry’s home, Red Hill, in Charlotte County.

“We are particularly interested in views in the eastern Piedmont and the coastal areas of the state," Crump says. "We don’t have any representation.”

Program Manager Jill Grant says judges will assess natural beauty, along with cultural, historic and economic value.

“We forget about how important these viewsheds are as people are traveling throughout the state. They stop, they look across those vistas, so there is an economic value that we want to make sure that we consider.”

Crump adds that nominees need not be in rural or natural areas. There’s a category for cities and towns, but the views must be open to the public.

“Our nominations have to be from a publicly accessible site. We’re not interested in someone’s front yard or their back porch.”

Also underway through May, the group’s photo competition.

“We end up with about 450 entries every year. You can go right to our website— ScenicVirginia.org— and there’s a link right from our home page. Just type in your name, a couple of details about the photos," says Grant. "We do need high-resolution photos – and it’s open to amateur and professional photographers.”

Winners will be published in the Richmond Times Dispatch and invited to a special reception and showing of their work. Grant and Crump hope these competitions lead more communities to think about the importance of views and work to save them.

