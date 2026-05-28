Lynchburg City Council passes resolution to dial back Liberty University growth projections

On Tuesday, Lynchburg City Council passed a resolution to formally retract growth figures circulated by city officials about Liberty University’s supposed plan to double the size of its on-campus student population. Liberty insists such plans aren’t happening, even as a 2024 real estate proposal to acquire about 300 acres on the city’s west side have surfaced.

In this week’s work session, Lynchburg’s chief financial officer Donna Witt was questioned by city council members about projections she and the city manager had shared with ratings agencies earlier this spring, which ultimately issued an AA+ bond rating to the city.

Council member Stephanie Reed questioned Witt during Tuesday's meeting.

“We’re going to make this really simple,” said Reed. “Did you lie when you gave the number that you quoted in your statement?”

“The number was a number that I had...” started Witt.

“Just yes or no,” interjected Reed.

“No, no,” said Witt. “Because that was a number I was provided.”

“Correct, correct,” replied Reed. “Is there a logical reason why you can’t share where that number came from?”

“I’d just would rather take the responsibility,” replied Witt.

“OK. So, the number’s accurate,” said Reed.

“It was provided,” said Witt.

“It was provided. So, the number’s not false,” said Reed. “There’s a reason why you can’t share it. You’re the chief financial officer for the city with an ethical obligation to be truthful. You’ve been doing this for 27 years.”

The resolution, which passed 4 to 3 , requires the city manager to immediately inform ratings agencies of the incorrect figures, engage a bond attorney, and review staff policies about information sharing with external parties.

There is precedent for some council members’ worry about the misinformation. The Securities and Exchange Commission sued the city of Harrisburg, PA, in 2013 for misstatements, misrepresentations, and omitting key information in its financial statements. The SEC also filed similar lawsuits against Miami in 2016 and Rochester, NY , in 2022.

Currently, Liberty enrolls about 16,000 students on its 260-acre campus, and more than 120,000 online students. Full-time residential undergraduates at Liberty pay about $41,000 a year —far more than online only students, who pay between $410 and $850 per credit hour.

More college students would likely put continued pressure on Lynchburg's rental market, which has increased 3% across 2025 , according to a Virginia Realtors report, the second highest rental increases in the state.

The vote to affirm the resolution came at the end of another tense meeting at which the city’s nearly $621 million budget came up for a vote, and passed.

Liberty, which has purchased hotels to convert to dorm space , did not respond to requests for comment on the documents shared with city council detailing their proposed purchase of city- and county-owned land.

This map of a proposed expansion of Liberty University was included in a 2024 letter from the school to Lynchburg's city manager.

The 2024 real estate proposal it outlined would double the university’s size by 2033, increase its economic impact on the area from $1 to $2 billion, and significantly increase traffic at Lynchburg Regional Airport.

As Witt left the meeting table Tuesday, Lynchburg mayor Larry Walker addressed her.

“Thank you. And Ms. Witt,” he said. “I trust you.”