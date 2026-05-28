Virginia State Police implementing speed cameras in highway work zones

While some Virginia jurisdictions have implemented speed cameras in school zones and high-risk intersections, Public Information Officer Sergeant Rick Garletts says this is something new for Virginia State Police, “We only control two cameras throughout the state right now – that’s Augusta County and Roanoke and Botetourt County.”

The speed limit in the work zones hasn’t changed, but the method for enforcing it has.

“If you’re caught in that work zone, above that posted speed limit, you may get a ticket – and there’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it," Garrletts says emphatically.

Virginia State Police / Virginia State Police website Speed cameras utilize LiDAR (Light, Detection, and Ranging) technology to identify speeders.

A frequent excuse of speeding drivers has been that they are simply staying with the flow of traffic. But the new speed cameras, with their unblinking eye, are capable of capturing and citing entire groups of vehicles.

Garrletts notes the differences the cameras will make, “One police officer can get only one, maybe two cars at a time if both of them will pull over. These cameras and LiDAR catch every car. They have the capabilities, I’ve been told, to cover six lanes. So, if there’s six lanes of traffic travelling in one direction, they can capture every vehicle involved.”

Each citation goes through a review process before being sent out, and those who receive them can contest them if they feel there has been an error.

“The cameras are only taking a picture of the vehicle and the registration on the back of the vehicle. If you’re the registered owner of the vehicle, you’re going to get the summons,” says Garrletts.

Garletts says the cameras, ultimately, are just the latest tool to help work toward the desired goal, “For this short section of roadway – five, six, seven miles – we’d like them to slow down so we don’t get anybody hurt.”