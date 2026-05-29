Five killed, dozens injured in bus crash on Interstate 95

Five people were killed and nearly three-dozen hurt when a bus crashed early Friday morning on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway near Quantico.

Here is the complete news release from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 2:35 a.m. this morning on Interstate 95 southbound at the 146-mile marker in Stafford County.

The preliminary investigation indicates that traffic was slowing southbound for an upcoming work zone. A bus failed to slow for traffic and struck six vehicles.

There are five fatalities in the vehicles struck by the bus. Thirty-four patients have been reportedly transported to area hospitals, three with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Charges are pending.