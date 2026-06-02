Veterans honored as D-Day anniversary approaches

As the country prepares to mark the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, two World War Two veterans were honored in Roanoke Tuesday.

George Hubbard and James Flinchum were honored for their service in World War Two by the U. S. Attorney's Office and the Roanoke Police Department.

"Like so many men and women of America’s greatest generation, the measure of Mr. Flinchum's and Mr. Hubbard's sacrifice is exceeded only by the depth of their humility," said Robert Tracci, First Assistant U. S. Attorney.

The two were given Freedom 250 Hometown Hero awards from the U. S. Department of Justice. The recognition is part of the observance of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence this year.

David Seidel / Radio IQ First Assistant U. S. Attorney Robert Tracci presents the awards to World War Two veterans George Hubbard and James Flinchum.

George Hubbard grew up in Franklin County and enlisted in the Navy at age 17. He crewed a landing craft that delivered soldiers onto Utah Beach during the Allied invasion in 1944. James Flinchum was raised in Floyd County and, as a member of the Army Air Corps, helped rescue pilots from crashed fighter planes.

Brigadier General Rusty McGuire with the Virginia National Guard noted that the success of the invasion was a team effort.

"They did not do it without the air power of Mr. Flinchum. They did not get there without the sea power and that’s Mr. Hubbard," McGuire said.

Hubbard served in the Pacific later in the war and is now 100. Flinchum fought in the Battle of the Bulge and is 103. But they were just teenagers when they joined the war effort.

"Our founding ideals and civilization itself were in peril. And at that moment, the men we honor today rose into service," Tracci noted.

The 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings is this Saturday.