VT's Board of Visitors backs away from resolution that would get rid of living-learning programs

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has backed away from a move that would have eliminated most of its Living-Learning Programs.

LLPs are residential spaces for students with shared experiences or similar academic programs, like first generation students, engineering, or those in recovery from substance abuse. The move to close them would have allocated more on-campus housing for freshmen.

The Board of Visitors first proposed eliminating it’s LLPs in April, but postponed that vote. Many students spoke out against the resolution.

In a committee meeting on Monday, the university’s Executive Vice President and Provost, Julie Ross, said LLPs attract students to Virginia Tech.

“The impact that eliminating our Living-Learning programs would have on enrollment is very difficult to predict,” Ross said. “But I cannot recommend program elimination as approved action at this time as we face the difficult dynamics of the enrollment cliff.”

During the meeting, board member Nancy Dye, who is chair of the academic, research, and student affairs committee, asked to withdraw the resolution, and suggested the university begin a yearly review of the cost and participation of the LLPs.

The board’s buildings and grounds committee also voted to approve the construction of four new on-campus residence halls. That resolution will go before the full board when it meets Tuesday afternoon.