Wild Virginia to offer free Clean Water Advocates training program

If you’ve ever wanted to get more involved with advocating for clean water initiatives at the local level — Wild Virginia has a course for you.

The nonprofit environmental organization will hold a free, eight-week training program this fall. David Sligh, Water Quality Program Director for Wild Virginia, talks about what participants can expect.

“All the way from the basis in actions that are taken by public bodies, the legal underpinning for these things, the regulatory processes," Sligh says. "And then, more practical ways that they can really participate, like how to submit comments or participate in a public hearing.”

This is the fourth year in a row the nonprofit has held the training program — which has grown in size each year, Sligh says.

The program will feature offerings from environmental law and policy experts and only involves about an hour and a half of time commitment each week.

Applications are being accepted through June 29th.

You can find more information — including the signup link — here.