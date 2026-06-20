House, Senate reach budget agreement

Virginia legislators have agreed to a budget. Points of contention that were resolved late Friday night include no extension of a tax credit for data centers - it will end in 2035 now- and the creation of a new fee structure which aims to pry about $600 million a year from the controversial facilities.

In a combined statement released Saturday budget leaders Senator Louise Lucas and Delegate Luke Torian said "this budget agreement reflects our shared commitment to making Virginia more affordable for families."

The compromise also added back legislator audit requirements that had been removed by the House. A handful of elected officials will have their campaign spending reviewed by the state Department of Elections. Governor Abigail Spanberger and House Speaker Don Scott will be among those audited with reports due later this year.

Both legislative chambers will return to Richmond Monday to vote on the budget compromise, about a week and a half before the deadline. Whether or not Governor Spanberger agrees remains to be seen.