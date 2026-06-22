Cardinal Conversation: The data center supply chain is creating jobs in rural Virginia
One aspect of the data center industry in Virginia that isn't often talked about is the system of supply chains that provide equipment and support for the industry.
Rural areas of the state are increasingly involved in that work and have seen job growth as a result.
Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News has looked at what's known and not known about how supply chains are developing. He spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.