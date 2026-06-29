Cardinal Conversation: Appalachian Power's proposed rate changes
Appalachian Power has a rate increase request before the State Corporation Commission that would increase the average monthly bill for a residential customer by about nine dollars.
As required by state law, APCO is also seeking approval for changes to its billing structure. The company says the new rules would give customers the means to save money on their power bills.
Cardinal News reporter Matt Busse is covering this story and spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.