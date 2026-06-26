Local sales tax option for Virginia school construction resurrected in the budget

How much would you pay to help fix up your local school? How about a one percent sales tax? Your locality might get the option if a part of Virginia’s budget survives Monday’s legislative session.

“On both sides of the aisle people are looking for solutions because we’ve got over $25 billion in needs,” said Roanoke Democratic Delegate Sam Rasoul referencing a 2021 survey of state schools to defend an optional 1% sales tax localities could charge, pending popular approval, to help fund school improvements.

Rasoul has been pitching the bill for years, and it got bipartisan support the last time he put it before the body in 2024. But former Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed it, saying it, “could result in a nearly $1.5 billion a year tax increase on Virginians.”

It’s back again in this year’s budget bill. Current Governor Abigail Spanberger’s office didn’t respond to questions about the effort, but Rasoul said no news may be good news.

“I’ve not heard any indication that she’s not in favor," Rasoul told Radio IQ. "So, I think we have a meeting of the minds on this particular point.”

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell isn’t the biggest fan of using the sales tax this way, but it’s been done before. According to reporting from the Virginia Mercury Danville, one of the 9 localities empowered to levy the tax in 2021, fared the best, raking in $30 million since voters approved it.

Rasoul’s effort would expand the option to all Virginia localities, including those Surovell blames for failing to address aging schools.

“Many of them have not shown a willingness to raise property taxes that will allow us to have schools with not leaky roofs and functioning AC systems and even just the basic needs," Surovell said. "And they've asked us for this additional tax authority to do it.”

If the effort survives Monday’s budget session, you may get the chance to vote on the tax increase on your ballot. But not this fall. This year’s window to get referendums before the people closes Monday. Spanberger likely won't be able to sign the funding document until the day after.