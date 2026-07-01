As drought continues, Richmond area implements voluntary water conservation measures

All of Virginia is experiencing some level of drought. With Central and Southside Virginia experiencing extreme drought, according to the U. S. Drought Monitor, public water customers in the Richmond area are being asked to conserve.

The region implemented voluntary water conservation measures July 1st. Residents are being asked to reduce their water use, particularly the watering of lawns.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the level of the James River, the main source of treated water for the Richmond area. If river conditions improve, they will consider lifting the conservation measures.

Here is the complete announcement:

Richmond, VA — Beginning Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the City of Richmond along with Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and Powhatan counties are implementing voluntary water conservation measures. In accordance with Richmond’s James River Regional Flow Management Plan, when average water flows drop to 1,700 cfs (cubic feet per second) for 14 consecutive days, voluntary conservation measures are implemented. Voluntary compliance of area customers will assist water treatment plants in the City of Richmond, Chesterfield County and Henrico County in providing water to all customers in the region while also meeting the James River Regional Flow Management Plan.

During periods of voluntary water conservation, residents in the City of Richmond and surrounding counties are asked to voluntarily reduce water usage. While full reductions are listed on the below website, the majority of residents are impacted by the following lawn watering schedule:



Monday – No watering

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday – odd property addresses may water

Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – even property addresses may water

The full list of conservation measures can be found at: go.rva.gov/droughtwatch

Although localities are asking customers to conserve, our ability remains intact to produce and deliver safe drinking water to meet necessary use and emergency requirements of our communities in the region. The city and its regional partners will continue to monitor river conditions and will evaluate lifting voluntary water conservation when conditions improve.

The recent dry weather and lack of significant rainfall in areas west of Richmond have led to this call for voluntary water conservation in the metro Richmond area. The Richmond region is supplied water by the James River basin, the largest watershed in the state. Water levels locally are affected when there are dry conditions and lack of rainfall within the drainage basin.

Though we are specifically talking about low river levels and flows, water conservation should be an everyday practice for all residents and businesses. Conserving water is an important tool in reducing water demand. Water conservation tips can be found here: vdh.virginia.gov/drinking-water/office-of-drinking-water/water-conservation-tips/

For additional information, specific to localities, contact:

County of Chesterfield Customer Service 804-748-1271

County of Goochland Public Utilities 804-556-5835

County of Hanover Customer Service 804-365-6024

County of Henrico Customer Service 804-501-4275

County of Powhatan Public Works 804-598-5764

City of Richmond DPU Customer Care 804-646-4646

