Five injured in shooting at VSU

Five people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at Virginia State University.

A statement from the school said police were called around 1:30 Saturday morning and found five people with gunshot wounds. They were transported to hospitals. The school says one is in critical condition. The injuries of the other four are described as not life-threatening.

The campus near Petersburg was locked down for several hours after the shooting, though that has now been lifted.

No arrests have been announced. A university statement referred to "multiple shooters." VSU says Chesterfield County police are leading the investigation with assistance from university police, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

According to the school's website, residence halls opened to students just a week ago and classes are scheduled to begin Monday.