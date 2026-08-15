The Greenbrier gets new majority owner

The Greenbrier has a new majority owner. The resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia announced the deal Friday.

The new majority owner is Kennedy Lewis Investment Management. The New York firm entered into a $500 million deal with the Justice family to be the resort's majority owner.

The announcement called the deal "a long-term investment in the resort, its facilities and the guest experience."

The resort also got approval from the West Virginia Lottery Commission to continue operation of the casino on the property.

In a statement, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrissey said he would work to protect the landmark resort and its employees.

"I have asked the Lottery Commission to take all necessary steps to prevent the loss of Greenbrier employees during this transition of ownership. I’m hopeful that Kennedy Lewis and the entire Greenbrier team will help restore the beauty of the resort to its former glory," Morrissey said.